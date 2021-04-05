Malik Beasley Injury Update

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the following injury update on guard Malik Beasley, who missed the last game due to left hamstring soreness:

An MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) taken today at Mayo Clinic Square on Beasley revealed a grade 3 left hamstring injury. Beasley will be sidelined between 4-6 weeks and will be reassessed in three weeks. Further updates to his progress will be issued when available.

In 37 games (36 starts) this season, Beasley is averaging 19.6 points on 44.0% shooting, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists.