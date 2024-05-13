Limited Quantity of Tickets for Game 6 On Sale May 13

Remaining inventory will be released on Monday, May 13 at 10:00 a.m. CT

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced a very limited quantity of tickets will be available for purchase for Game 6 of Timberwolves playoffs presented by Sprite on Monday, May 13 at 10:00 a.m. CT at www.timberwolves.com/tickets or by calling 612-673-1234. In the best of seven series against the Denver Nuggets, the series is tied 2-2.

Fans can immediately access priority seats at the best price for all home playoff games by securing a Full or Half Season 2024-25 membership, which includes access to playoff tickets at the member rate. Visit www.timberwolves.com/tickets or call 612-673-1234.