Karl-Anthony Towns Wears Shoes Paying Tribute To Mac Miller

The world lost an immense musical talent on Sept. 7, 2018 when rapper Mac Miller passed away.

Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns lost a friend.

Miller was just 26 years old.

In Friday night's game against the Thunder, Towns wore a custom pair of shoes to honor his Miller.

Towns and Miller became friends throughout the years. Towns even gave Miller a few of his jerseys recently and Miller seemed ecstatic.

A very thoughtful and touching tribute from Towns.