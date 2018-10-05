Timberwolves.com
Karl-Anthony Towns Wears Shoes Paying Tribute To Mac Miller
The world lost an immense musical talent on Sept. 7, 2018 when rapper Mac Miller passed away.
Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns lost a friend.
Miller was just 26 years old.
In Friday night's game against the Thunder, Towns wore a custom pair of shoes to honor his Miller.
Nikes on my feet. pic.twitter.com/FFc1Bp1QVi
— Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) October 5, 2018
Towns and Miller became friends throughout the years. Towns even gave Miller a few of his jerseys recently and Miller seemed ecstatic.
Love you brother. Miss you so much. @MacMiller pic.twitter.com/TEynYstKwU
— Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) September 8, 2018
A very thoughtful and touching tribute from Towns.