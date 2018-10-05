Timberwolves.com

Karl-Anthony Towns Wears Shoes Paying Tribute To Mac Miller

by Kyle Ratke, Digital Content Manager

Posted: Oct 05, 2018

The world lost an immense musical talent on Sept. 7, 2018 when rapper Mac Miller passed away.

Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns lost a friend.

Miller was just 26 years old.

In Friday night's game against the Thunder, Towns wore a custom pair of shoes to honor his Miller.

Towns and Miller became friends throughout the years. Towns even gave Miller a few of his jerseys recently and Miller seemed ecstatic. 

A very thoughtful and touching tribute from Towns. 

