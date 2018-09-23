Karl-Anthony Towns' Top-10 Games Of 2017-18

On Sunday, the Timberwolves announced a contract extension for All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns. Towns is one of the most-unique and talented players in the league and had plenty of incredible games throughout the 2017-18 season. It was tough, but we narrowed it down to our top 10. Don’t miss your chance to see Towns during the 2018-19 season.

10. Nov. 4, 2017 – Towns Leads Wolves Over Mavs In Efficient Game

In a 112-99 win over the Mavericks, Towns finished with 31 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 32 minutes. Even more impressive, Towns shot 11-for-18 from the field (61.1 percent), 2-for-5 from deep and 7-for-8 from the free-throw line.

Look at this cut to the basket after a missed shot from Towns. Great second-effort and a great look from Gibson.

9. Feb. 7, 2018 – Big Man Shows Off His Range In OT

In overtime against King James, Towns proved he belonged in superstar conversations. The big man finished with 30 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 37 minutes.

Towns shot 10-for-12 from the field, 4-for-4 from the free-throw line and a perfect 6-for-6 from the 3-point line. It was a big season for Towns from deep. He shot 42.1 percent on 3.5 attempts per game. That mark ranked 14th in the league.

8. Feb. 26, 2018 – Almost Perfect In Road W Over Kings

Towns finished with 26 points, 17 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in this 118-100 road win over the Kings. Towns shot a near-perfect 9-for-10 from the field and a perfect 8-for-8 from the free-throw line.

Towns with 26 points and 17 boards last night. pic.twitter.com/uM6ssuoBd0 — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) February 27, 2018

7. Oct. 27, 2017 – Block Party

In this 119-116 home win against the Thunder early in the season, Towns finished with 33 points, 19 rebounds and four blocks in 36 minutes. He was a team-best +17 in the game and shot 12-for-24 from the field and 8-for-9 from the free-throw line.

Amazingly, it’s one of 15 times already in Towns' young career he’s had four or more blocks in a game.

6. Feb. 11, 2018 – A Little Bit Of Everything

In this 111-106 home win over the Kings, Towns showed off his full arsenal, finishing with 29 points, eight rebounds, six assists, three blocks and a steal in 37 minutes. He shot 10-for-17 from the field and 7-for-7 from the free-throw line. Again, he was a team-best +12.

The win was Minnesota’s 13th-straight at home.

.@KarlTowns leads the way for the @Timberwolves in their 111-106 win over the Kings! : 29 PTS | 8 REB | 3 BLK pic.twitter.com/Z9MaRJUL8c — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 12, 2018

5. March 1, 2018 – Rebounding Machine

Towns, who finished tied third in the league in total rebounds, finished with 34 points and 17 rebounds in this game against the Blazers in Portland. He also added three blocks, two assists and two steals while shooting 11-for-19 from the field and 11-for-12 from the free-throw line.

The Timberwolves fell short to the Trail Blazers but not before @KarlTowns put up his second 30+/15+ game of the season! : 34 PTS | 17 REB pic.twitter.com/78HscQOCHx — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 2, 2018

4. Dec. 14, 2017 – KAT & KG

This was a complete game from the big man. Towns finished with 30 points, 14 rebounds, five blocks, five assists and one steal in this 119-96 home win over the Kings.

He was the first player to put up 30+ points, 14+ rebounds, 5+ assists and 5+ blocks in a game since 2003. That, of course, was Kevin Garnett.

.@KarlTowns shows off his full arsenal (30 points, 14 rebounds & 5 assists) to lead the @Timberwolves to victory over the @SacramentoKings. pic.twitter.com/xo30kpH3JC — NBA Philippines (@NBA_Philippines) December 15, 2017

3. Feb. 13, 2018 – Cleaning The Glass

In this home loss to the Rockets, Towns finished with 35 points and 12 rebounds – five coming offensively. He also had three blocks, three assists and one steal. Towns shot 12-for-16 from the field, 2-for-3 from deep and 9-for-9 from the free-throw line.

In 2017-18, Towns had a career-high 1,012 rebounds – 238 on the offensive end, a mark that ranked eighth in the league.

2. March 13, 2018 – Getting The Wolves To Win No. 40

With 37 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal, Towns led the Wolves to a 116-111 road win over the Wizards. That win, which came without Jimmy Butler in the lineup, gave Minnesota win No. 40 on the season.

.@KarlTowns puts up a season-high 37 points and 10 rebounds to help carry the @Timberwolves past the Wizards! pic.twitter.com/P96hb5aVt5 — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 14, 2018

It was the first time since 2013-14 the Wolves have hit 40 or more wins and just the second time since 2004-05.

A lot of that had to do with Towns have a career-high 14 win shares. That mark was tied for second in the league with LeBron James.

1. March 28, 2018 – Putting His Name In The History Books

As if you had any doubt.

What a dominant night this was for Towns against the Hawks in front of the home crowd.

Towns finished with a Timberwolves record, 56 points, in the 126-114 win. As if that wasn’t enough, Towns added 15 rebounds, four assists and a block while shooting 19-for-32 from the field, 6-for-8 from deep and 12-for-15 from the free-throw line.

With the game, Towns also became the only player in the last 35 years to finish with 55+ points, 15+ rebounds and five or more 3-pointers in a game. Talk about a unicorn. He was also the youngest player (22 years and 133 days) since Shaquille O’Neal in 1994 to finish with 50 points and 15 rebounds in a game.

“I was just worried about the final score and that we won the game. . . I didn’t realize what I truly did until we were getting undressed, Thibs did his speech, and they were collecting the jerseys, and Jamal (Crawford) was like ‘KAT keep your jersey’ and it hit me that I actually did what I did,” Towns said after the game. “That was a real cool moment. Next thing you know, I was asking for the ball, I was asking for everything.”

If you missed out on history tonight, we've got the highlights for you. pic.twitter.com/mBSBDA5e5x — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) March 29, 2018

