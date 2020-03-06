Karl-Anthony Towns Medical Update

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the following medical update on center Karl-Anthony Towns:

Over the last two weeks, Towns and the performance staff have met with leading specialists to discuss management options while he continues to receive treatment for a left wrist fracture.

Presently, Towns’ fracture continues to heal, and as of now, he and the team will continue to pursue a non-operative strategy as part of his recovery. Towns and the team plan to evaluate his healing in two weeks and work towards an optimal return to play strategy.