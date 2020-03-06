Getty Images
Karl-Anthony Towns Medical Update
Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the following medical update on center Karl-Anthony Towns:
Over the last two weeks, Towns and the performance staff have met with leading specialists to discuss management options while he continues to receive treatment for a left wrist fracture.
Presently, Towns’ fracture continues to heal, and as of now, he and the team will continue to pursue a non-operative strategy as part of his recovery. Towns and the team plan to evaluate his healing in two weeks and work towards an optimal return to play strategy.
Towns has played in 35 games this season and is averaging a career-best 26.5 points and 10.8 rebounds in 33.9 minutes per contest.
