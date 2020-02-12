Karl-Anthony Towns Medical Update

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the following injury update on center Karl-Anthony Towns:

Towns underwent an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) yesterday, which revealed a left wrist injury. Towns will be listed as out for tonight’s game vs. Charlotte and will be further evaluated over the All-Star break.

Towns has played in 35 games this season and is averaging a career-best 26.5 points and 10.8 rebounds in 33.9 minutes per contest.