Jr. Pack Brings Benefits For All

It’s not every day that you receive a phone call from Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas.

Kajon knows this, which is why he raced out of his seat when Rosas called to let him know he had been selected to be a member of the 2019-20 Jr. Pack on Monday, Oct. 28.

Being a member of the Jr. Pack came with more perks than hearing from Rosas. Kajon and the 14 other honorary members of the Jr. Pack got a glimpse of what life as a Timberwolf is like on Saturday, Nov. 9.

The day, which was made possible by the partnernship of the Timberwolves and Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities, began with each member of the Jr. Pack receiving a one-day contract signed by Timberwolves Head Coach Ryan Saunders and Vice President of Social Responsibility Jennifer Ridgeway. The players, ranging in ages from 9-13, were then introduced at a press conference held at Mayo Clinic Square where they sat atop a podium in front of proud family members and friends and made their membership official by signing their contracts.

The fun didn’t stop there.

Jr. Pack members, who were nominated by Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities mentors, were then introduced to the Timberwolves’ coaching staff and were paired with members of the team before participating in Saturday’s practice at the Courts at Mayo Clinic Square. They spent one-on-one time with their new teammates then ran through skills drills all while having their photos taken and being asked questions from media members.

“This is what I truly love to do,” Karl-Anthony Towns said while addressing the media with Kajon. “You know, it’s always great to give back.”

But Jr. Pack members weren’t the only ones who benefited from Saturday’s event. A typical Saturday practice for the Wolves turned into a day full of laughs, new friendships and plenty of reminders of how important it is to let youth of the Twin Cities know they're valued.

“(Kajon) is going to be the next generation of talent,” Towns said. “I’m just glad I get to share this moment with him before he becomes a superstar.”

The day concluded with the Jr. Pack enjoying lunch with their families and friends in the Owner’s Suite, and members were honored at Target Center prior to the Timberwolves’ home game against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, Nov. 10.

The Timberwolves’ “Us” gained 15 members on Saturday, and their bond will continue throughout the 2019-20 season.

“Jr. Pack was an amazing opportunity for our team to partner with Big Brothers Big Sisters, a remarkable nonprofit providing valuable mentorship to youth in our community,” said Timberwolves Vice President of Social Responsibility Jennifer Ridgeway. “We are committed to providing impactful community experiences and our coaching staff and players were thrilled to champion and celebrate these young men.”