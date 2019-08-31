Josh Okogie Scores 18 Points, Drills 3 3-Pointers vs. Russia In First Round Of World Cup

FIBA World Cup play tipped off on early Saturday morning.

Wolves wing Josh Okogie is representing Nigeria in the tournament, and while Nigeria fell 82-77 against Russia in its opening game, Okogie played well.

The energetic guard finished with a game-high 18 points to go with four assists, three rebounds, one block and one steal.

Those are the type of stat lines we’ve gotten used to seeing from Okogie.

Okogie also shot 3-for-6 from the 3-point line, which is certainly encouraging. Of things you'd like to see Okogie improve on heading into his second season, it's his shooting.

You can check out highlights from the game below, unfortunately, not a lot of Okogie. Just him forcing a steal, and later forcing a 3-pointer as the game was ending.

Okogie and Nigeria next play on Monday against Argentina at 12:30 a.m. CT. The game will air on ESPN3.