Josh Okogie Brings Plenty Of Energy In 1st-Career Start

Timberwolves rookie Josh Okogie got the first start of his NBA career, filling in for Jimmy Butler who was held out due to rest.

It wasn’t a perfect game by any means for the 20th pick in the 2018 draft, but Okogie showed flashes of why he was a first-round pick and the potential that he has. Okogie finished the game with six points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal in 28 minutes and 32 seconds. He would have seen the floor more, but he had five fouls.

Not a bad opening start for the rookie. It’s expected Butler will be back on Monday night when the Wolves host the Pacers, but Okogie showed against the Mavericks that he’s certainly capable of contributing to this Timberwolves team.