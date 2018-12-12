James Nunnally Has Teammates' Support As He Has Jersey Retired

It was a big night for Timberwolves guard James Nunnally on Tuesday, and his teammates were there to support him.

Nunnally had his No. 21 jersey retired at Weston Ranch High in Stockton, California.

Timing worked out well with the Wolves being in Sacramento on their West Coast road trip.

There in attendance to support Nunnally was Karl-Anthony Towns, Derrick Rose, Jeff Teague, Taj Gibson, Anthony Tolliver and Luol Deng.

Nunnally led Weston Ranch to two Valley Oak League championships. Also in attendance were fans, Weston Ranch students, and the basketball team.

As a senior in 2007, Nunnally averaged 22.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.2 blocks. He was an All-State player, the Valley Oak League MVP and was a McDonald’s All-American nominee.

There will now be a banner in Weston Ranch’s gym honoring Nunnally.

Nunnally wasn’t a heavily-recruited player coming out of high school. He played his college ball at UC Santa Barbara and after going undrafted in 2012, he bounced around from overseas to the then D-League back to overseas.

Now, here he is with an NBA team. What a great example for the students in the gym, whether it pertains to basketball or just everyday life.

“He took a different road but with the same result,” Towns said via Recordnet.com. “Sometimes we have different journeys in life that we’re put on this earth to do, and his journey was much more different than me and Derrick’s. We’re just honored and blessed to have this opportunity to play with James and learn all the expertise he’s garnered over his years of playing professional basketball.”

The Timberwolves Twitter account did a great job capturing the big night, from the drive there to the very end.

“You guys ready to go to Stockton?” It’s a big night in @AllorNunn21’s hometown. pic.twitter.com/k1sgv0036S — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) December 11, 2018

.@AllorNunn21 giving some Weston Ranch journalism students the exclusive pic.twitter.com/gQdopPk9RV — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) December 12, 2018