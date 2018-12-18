Homecourt Advantage Is Real: Wolves' Top 5 Home Games Of The 2018-19 Season

After yet another resounding home win last night, the Wolves are now 12-4 at home on the season. There’s certainly something about Target Center that brings out the best in these Wolves. In the spirit of fun and home victories we’re counting down the best home games of the season, starting with a dominant performance from the Wolves’ franchise cornerstone…

Dec. 5: KAT Destroys The Hornets

For just a second in this one it seemed like the Hornets might have a chance. Turns out they did not. The reason? Big KAT decided to take over.

It wasn’t Karl-Anthony Towns’ highest-scoring game of the year but it was definitely his best overall effort. The big man finished with 35 points, 12 rebounds and a career-high-tying six blocks. Those points included 4-of-6 threes and overall 65-percent shooting from the field. That type of domination on both sides of the ball has become more of a regular occurrence for KAT this season, but it’s nevertheless impressive to watch.

Not to be outdone, Andrew Wiggins had a great game of his own with 26 points, six rebounds and five assists. Jeff Teague also set a new career high with 18 assists.

Wins like this one are some of the most fun ones to watch at Target Center. On paper it didn’t look like much—this game easily could have turned into a more boring back-and-forth affair and the Hornets are not an elite team—but what ended up happening was a night of special performances from several Wolves players. This was one of the most enjoyable games of the season.

Oct. 29: The King Is Dethroned In Minneapolis

The Lakers came into Minnesota early in the season looking for a victory. They had gotten off to a slow start and were desperately trying to figure out their rotations and get back on the right track.

They should have tried looking somewhere else.

Jimmy Butler hit five three-pointers in the fourth quarter and Butler and Towns buried the Lakers late 124-120. In a sign of things to come, Josh Okogie was also excellent in this one filling in for an injured Wiggins.

Wolves fans were reminded in this one that Minnesota doesn’t back down from any challenge. Any team with LeBron is a good team and beating the best player in the world remains one of the most entertaining outcomes in any game. It was a truly unforgettable night in a season that has had its fair share of moments at home. The King will be back to try and get revenge on Jan. 6. Here’s to a similar outcome.

Dec. 3: No Quit Against Rockets

We thought we’d seen this movie before. The Wolves were down 19 points to the Rockets in the second quarter. The team seemed defeated and tired. The game was all but over.

Wrong!

The Wolves stormed back, scoring 38 points in the third quarter before holding the Rockets’ potent attack to just nine points in the fourth quarter to steal the 103-91 victory. This was a statement game for the new-look Wolves, especially on defense. They bothered James Harden all night and only allowed Chris Paul to score five points in the game.

More importantly, this game was a statement about the Wolves’ resolve. They supported one another but also held each other accountable in a tough first half and rallied together to get the comeback win in the second. This game was always going to be a good one—the Wolves certainly took things personally after the Rockets ousted them from the playoffs last year—but the way in which the Wolves won said more about their team than the final score. This squad is here to compete.

Oct. 31: D-Rose Drops 50 On The Jazz

If you have been paying attention at all this season you had to know this game was going to be on this list. Any time a player drops 50 points it’s a big deal, but there was something even more special about this night.

Rose has battled injuries for years, but his belief in himself and his incredible work ethic saw him finally fight back and achieve something that only the best in the league can. It was even more gratifying to see the reaction of Rose’s teammates. Through this entire season he has been a picture of unselfish play and good team basketball. He has emerged as an important veteran presence for what is still a very young squad, and his fellow Timberwolves love him. It was great to see something great happen for him.

This game also served as a reminder that you never know when you will have a chance to witness something truly special. On a Wednesday night contest, Target Center had seen busier days, but the fans who made the trip out on Halloween saw something they will never forget.

Nov. 16: A Tribute To The Purple One

There was justifiably a ton of hype surrounding the release of the Wolves’ Prince-themed City Edition jerseys, but that hype was exceeded by the night the Wolves first wore them—a night that will go down as one of the most special experiences in Wolves history.

The night was perfect. Half the people there were there because of the Wolves and the other half were there to pay tribute to Prince. On the court, the Wolves rolled the Blazers 112-96, with Dario Saric and Robert Covington showing the city exactly why the Wolves were so excited to trade for them. Off the court, Kevin Garnett returned to the building for the first time in years and Minnesota fans enjoyed a night filled with Prince’s music to celebrate his legacy.

Prince meant so much to the city of Minneapolis. Kyle Ratke’s fantastic piece captured that perfectly. At the end of the night, this was more than just a basketball game. Though the action on the court was incredible, the night as a whole was what shined the brightest. It was a night that could have only happened at Target Center.