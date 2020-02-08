Here's What You Need To Know About New Timberwolves Guard Jacob Evans

The Timberwolves acquired 3,948 new players at the trade deadline.

Just kidding! It was only eight.

One of those eight players was guard Jacob Evans which was part of the deal that sent Andrew Wiggins to Golden State and D’Angelo Russell to Minnesota.

Who is Jacob Evans?

We’re glad you asked.

Evans was the 28th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after three seasons at Cincinnati.

In his two seasons in the NBA, Evans has appeared in 57 games and has averaged 2.9 points and 1.2 rebounds per game.

We actually wrote about Evans leading up to the 2018 NBA Draft after talking to him at the Combine in Chicago.

Here’s a bit of what I wrote about him:

At 21 years old, this is a wing who loves defense. He has the ability to defend and switch onto point guards, shooting guards and small forwards. For his age, he’s an extremely smart off-ball defender and just understands that in order to win, defense needs to be played. That’s not a common thing for young players. He’s not afraid to make the gritty plays (jump a passing lane, dive for a ball, make a weakside block) to succeed at the next level.

Evans isn’t a player who is going to wow you with his offense. Even in college, his numbers were pretty modest. But he’s a player who could earn a rotation spot by doing the little things that aren’t necessarily fun to do.

Also keep an eye on his 3-point shooting. In college, he shot 37.7 percent from the 3-point line. So far in the pros, that number is at just 32.1 percent, but he’s still only 22 years old.

Like a lot of the players the team acquired at the deadline, Evans is nowhere near his prime yet.