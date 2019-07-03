Get To Know Him - Summer League Edition | Naz Reid

As the Wolves prepare for 2019 Summer League, let’s get to know the players who will be on the roster in Vegas.

What’s His Name?

Nazreon Hilton Reid.

Where Is He From?

Reid, 19, was born in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

Before we move on, let’s get to know Asbury Park a bit.

Way back in 1943, the New York Yankees held spring training in Asbury Park. Why? To comply with restrictions on railroad travel during WWII.

It’s a fun town, with tons going on in the art and music world. It’s located on New Jersey’s coast and has a cool beachfront boardwalk lined with cafes and shops. Seems like we should all go on a vacation!

Notable people from Asbury Park, besides Reid, include Danny DeVito, Wendy Williams and some guy named Bruce Springsteen (technically he was born in Long Branch, but that’s only 6.6 miles from Asbury Park, so we’re claiming Springsteen here).

Back to Reid. Reid played ball at Roselle Catholic High school and was a five-star recruit, even though he didn’t start playing basketball until eighth grade which is absolutely wild. Reid was a McDonald’s All-American and played his college ball at LSU. There, he averaged 13.6 points and 7.2 rebounds in 27.2 minutes per game.

Where Have You Heard Of Him Before?

If you watched the NCAA Tournament, you probably noticed Reid. It’d be weird if you didn’t because the dude is huge. In three NCAA Tournament games, Reid averaged 12.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

Describe Him To Us

If you’re a Wolves fan, you should be excited for Reid. He’s a big man and looks like he’s primarily a big who battles in the paint. Don’t judge a book by its cover. Reid has good touch as a shooter (28-for-84 from deep in college) and while he only averaged one assist per game at LSU, he’s a better passer than that.

He plays with passion, energy and strength. If he dunks, there’s a 40 percent chance he’s going to yell after. For a big man, he has pretty good handles as well.

The potential is super high for Reid and there’s a pretty good chance we’ll get done with Summer League and wonder why in the world Reid wasn’t drafted.