Get To Know Him - Summer League Edition | Jordan Murphy

As the Wolves prepare for 2019 Summer League, let’s get to know the players who will be on the roster in Vegas.

What’s His Name?

Jordan Murphy.

Where Is He From?

Murphy, 22, grew up in San Antonio, Texas.

Before discussing Murphy, let’s get to know San Antonio a little bit.

Holy moly. A lot to unpack here. If you’re into music, or SPORTS TALK RADIO (in deep, scratchy voice), there are more than 50 radio stations in the San Antonio area. It’s the home of iHeartMedia.

The annual Fiesta San Antonio event nets the city an extra $340 million. We’re already past it, but the event is held every year in April. ROAD TRIP! More than three million people take part in the event that was founded in 1891.

As you can guess, there are lots of cool and fun people from San Antonio. Here are the most interesting to me: Davy Crockett. Shaquille O’Neal. Priest Holmes. George Strait. Shea Serrano. And of course, Jordan Murphy.

Back to big-dog Murph. Dude, this guy. In middle school, he led his team to a 75-0 record. What in the world. He attended William J. Brennan High School and averaged 23.6 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals per game. After having interest from Oregon, UCLA and Gonzaga, Murphy ended up signing with the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Where Have You Heard Of Him Before?

Well, if you’re from Minnesota, you’re probably pretty familiar with Murphy, a guy who will probably have his jersey retired by the Gophers.

Murphy was a First-Team All-Big Ten Player in 2019, averaging 14.4 points, 11.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Murphy is the all-time leading rebounder in Big Ten history.

Describe Him To Us

The goal for Murphy will be to play more perimeter than he did in college. As a Gopher, Murphy played primarily the 4 and 5. In the pros at 6’7, he’ll need to make that transition to more of a 3 and 4.

At practice leading up to Summer League, Murphy looked confident and he’s getting really comfortable with a re-worked shot.

For Minnesota fans, this is going to be fun to watch Murphy play a different role for the state’s professional team.

We’ll see how much Murphy’s shot has improved when a defender leaves him wide open from deep in Las Vegas.

Murphy brings tons of energy and is going to fight for every rebound. Effort will never be a problem for Murphy. He’s a high energy guy who is fun to watch. His hair is also wild and I appreciate that.