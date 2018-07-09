Get To Know Him - Summer League Edition | Jonathan Stark

Throughout the 2018 NBA Summer League, we'll be getting to know a few players on the Summer League roster. Today, let's take a look at Jonathan Stark.

What’s His Name?

Jonathan Stark.

Where Is He From?

Stark, 23, is from Munford, Tennessee, where he also played his high school ball. After graduating, he played two seasons for Tulane before transferring to Murray State.

A few fun facts about Munford:

Munford is a small town 25 miles north of Memphis.

Munford High School has one of the best band programs in Tennessee.

The town was originally named Mt. Zion, but the name was changed in 1886 after a postmaster was concerned that mail would accidentally be sent to Mt. Zion, PA. In script writing, the state abbreviation “Tenn” looked very similar to “Penn.”

Where Have You Heard Of Him Before?

Stark led Murray State to a victory in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament and helped the Racers earn the No. 12 seed in last year’s NCAA tournament. They were defeated by No. 5 West Virginia in the first round. Stark led the OVC in scoring with 21.7 points per game but went undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft before joining the Wolves for Summer League.

Stark was excellent in the Wolves’ win over Toronto on Sunday, scoring 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting while adding five assists off the bench.

Describe Him To Us

Starks is a scorer through and through. He’s a good shooter from pretty much anywhere on the floor and he can score on the move as well as off catch and shoots. He’s also a decent playmaker who is used to carrying the load for his team. However, until he can prove he’s able to produce against tougher competition in a more limited role Stark might have trouble cracking an NBA roster.