Get To Know Him - Summer League Edition | Jared Terrell

Throughout the 2018 NBA Summer League, we'll be getting to know a few players on the Summer League roster. Today, we start our journey with guard Jared Terrell.

What’s His Name?

Jared Terrell.

Where Is He From?

Terrell was born in Weymouth, Massachusetts and attended Weymouth High School before transferring to New Hampton School and then to Brewster Academy.

A few fun facts about Weymouth:

Charlie Coyle, who plays for the Minnesota Wild, is from Weymouth.

Abigail Adams, the wife of former President John Adams, is from Weymouth.

Weymouth is all about the outdoors. It has 43 parks, playgrounds, memorials, recreations areas and facilities.

Terrell then attended Rhode Island to play his college ball, a place where he started 131 out of 134 games.

Where Have You Heard Of Him Before?

If you were on Timberwolves.com a day ago, you would know that the team just signed Terrell to a two-way contract.

In his senior season at Rhode Island, Terrell averaged 16.8 points per game while shooting 41.4 percent from the 3-point line. In two NCAA Tournament games, Terrell averaged 11.5 points and four rebounds. He was named to the Atlantic 10 First Team All-Conference Team and was named the U.S. Basketball Writer’s Association District I Player of the Year.

Describe Him To Us

This is a player who has improved each season at Rhode Island. During his final season, he had career highs of field goal percentage, 3-point percentage, free-throw percentage, points per game, rebounds per game and steals per game. This is the progress that’s good to see with any player, especially one who was an undrafted free agent. That tells us work ethic isn’t a problem.

At 6’4, 215 pounds, he has the body of a combo guard. He’s a solid shooter and that should help him the most at the next level. He’s also a good athlete who projects to be a solid on-ball defender.

Best Social Media Post

I am always reminded how much I hate packing — K.O.N.G (@JaredTerrell32) June 28, 2018

I’m guessing that Terrell tweeted this before he left for Minnesota for Summer League practices. Packing stinks. (The worst part about packing is when you pack too much and then all your clothes are wrinkly but you don’t want to get an iron from the hotel because frankly, that just seems like too much work. So you have wrinkly clothes for your whole trip.)

Terrell is a better athlete and basketball player than you and me, but otherwise, he’s just like us! He hates packing!