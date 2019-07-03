Get To Know Him - Summer League Edition | Brandon Randolph

As the Wolves prepare for 2019 Summer League, let’s get to know the players who will be on the roster in Vegas.

What’s His Name?

Brandon Randolph.

Where Is He From?

Randolph, 21, is from Yonkers, New York.

Back to the main man Randolph. Randolph played high school ball for Westtown School in Pennsylvania. He was a top-five recruit in the state as a senior. He was an ESPN top-40 recruit before committing to Arizona.

As a sophomore at Arizona, Randolph averaged 12.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game while shooting 38.4 percent from the field and 29.5 percent from the 3-point line.

Where Have You Heard Of Him Before?

If you happened to be watching Sports Center in the fall of 2017, you might have seen Randolph appear on the Top 10 Plays for this slam he threw down in the program’s annual Red-Blue Game dunk contest.

Randoph had a pretty solid start to the 2018-19 season, averaging 16.3 points per game in the first 17 games of the season. He hit double digits in all of those games.

Describe Him To Us

Randolph is an athletic guard, but it’s going to be a tough battle for him. Summer League practices will be a good start, and we’ll see if he can get some minutes on the team when the games begin. Randolph needs to show he’s a better shooter than his numbers indicated at Arizona.