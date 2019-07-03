Get To Know Him - Summer League Edition | Brandon McCoy

As the Wolves prepare for 2019 Summer League, let’s get to know the players who will be on the roster in Vegas.

What’s His Name?

Brandon McCoy

Where Is He From?

McCoy, 21, was born in Chicago, Illinois, but grew up and attended high school in San Diego, California.

Here are three things you might not know about San Diego:

It hosts the largest naval fleet in the world and is a major hub for the military and defense contractors. It has a deep-water port with submarine and shipbuilding yards—the only one on the West Coast.

San Diego is the eighth-largest city in the country and the second-largest in California.

In San Diego it is illegal to shoot jackrabbits from the back of a streetcar. So, uh, don’t do that I guess.

Where Have You Heard Of Him Before?

McCoy was the No. 15 prospect in the 2017 recruiting class. He spent one year at UNLV before declaring for the 2018 NBA Draft. However, he went undrafted and spent the season with the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G-League.

Describe Him To Us

McCoy is a 7’1 center whose main strengths are rebounding and inside scoring. He was highly-touted coming out of high school but had a rocky college career where he wasn’t quite able to live up the hype he had coming in. He is still looking for his NBA home.

While McCoy’s height is impressive, his wingspan isn’t as long as NBA teams typically look for in a center of his size and his shot-blocking wasn’t there at the level that teams were looking for either. McCoy got to the line a lot in college but there was some concern in NBA front offices that once his size advantages were diminished and the fouls he drew decreased he would not be able to score.

That being said, McCoy definitely has a future in professional basketball. He is strong, a good free-throw shooter and creates opportunities for himself on the offensive glass. He probably will not be in the NBA this year but the G-League or playing overseas will be good for him as works to develop more skills.