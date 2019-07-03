Get To Know Him - Summer League Edition | Barry Brown Jr.

As the Wolves prepare for 2019 Summer League, let’s get to know the players who will be on the roster in Vegas.

What’s His Name?

Barry Brown Jr.

Where Is He From?

Brown Jr. was born in St. Petersburg, Florida. He played college ball for the Kansas State Wildcats.

Here are three things you might not know about St. Petersburg:

During World War II the city served as a training ground area or the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Air Force.

The Salvador Dalí Museum houses the largest collection of works by famous surrealist painter Salvador Dalí outside of Europe. If you’re familiar with Dalí’s work, it is easily recognizable as an extremely impressive achievement.

Clearwater Beach is very beautiful and the water is warm, but do not try to drive there from inland during rush hour. Do not do it. Just trust me on this.

Where Have You Heard Of Him Before?

Brown Jr. had a productive four-year college career at Kansas State including an Elite Eight run in 2018 that ended with a defeat at the hands of Cinderella story Loyola-Chicago.

Describe Him To Us

Brown Jr. is a hard-nosed defender and a floor-managing point guard who plays hard on every possession. He is not an elite shooter or scorer which will make it difficult for him to find an NBA roster spot, but the way he defends and the high level of intelligence he plays with could certainly help him carve out a role with an overseas team or in the G-League while he works to improve his offense. He also has a good handle and has a nice midrange game but he isn’t consistent enough to be relied on in that area.

Players like Brown Jr. will never hurt you. He will be well-liked by his teammates; he plays hard and he doesn’t turn the ball over. The issue for him is that NBA teams are more likely to invest time into developing players with higher offensive ceilings. This summer is a great opportunity for Brown Jr. to test his skills against high-level competition and identify which areas need work going forward.