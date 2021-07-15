Edwards Featured On SLAM Magazine Cover

Though his electric rookie campaign ended on the court in May, Anthony Edwards continues to shine away from the hardwood.

The Minnesota Timberwolves 2020 No. 1 Draft selection has caught the adoration of fans and media alike due to his charismatic personality being coupled with his on-court star potential.

Appropriately, Edwards graced the cover of SLAM Magazine on Tuesday, coupled with the headline “Everybody Loves Anthony Edwards.”



The headline says it all. What’s not to love? Anthony Edwards covers SLAM 233. @theantedwards_ https://t.co/sdybpc2PL5 pic.twitter.com/yLYxh038iG — SLAM (@SLAMonline) July 13, 2021

"Once I find what I can do, a lot of people are in trouble," Edwards told SLAM.

Slam Magazine Edition No. 233 featuring No. 1 is now available for purchase here.