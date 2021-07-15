SLAM Magazine

Edwards Featured On SLAM Magazine Cover

by Shahbaz Khan
Posted: Jul 15, 2021

Though his electric rookie campaign ended on the court in May, Anthony Edwards continues to shine away from the hardwood.

The Minnesota Timberwolves 2020 No. 1 Draft selection has caught the adoration of fans and media alike due to his charismatic personality being coupled with his on-court star potential.

Appropriately, Edwards graced the cover of SLAM Magazine on Tuesday, coupled with the headline “Everybody Loves Anthony Edwards.”


"Once I find what I can do, a lot of people are in trouble," Edwards told SLAM.

Slam Magazine Edition No. 233 featuring No. 1 is now available for purchase here.

Tags
Edwards, Anthony, Timberwolves, SLAM Magazine

Related Content

Edwards, Anthony

Timberwolves

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter