Derrick Rose's 50-Point Game Wins Moment Of The Year

Derrick Rose’s 2018-19 season was a comeback tour for the former MVP.

Rose had 24 games with 20 or more points. This came after many thought Rose’s career was over after what could have been multiple career-ending injuries. But Rose kept at it and Oct. 31, 2018 best defined all of it. Rose finished with a career-high 50 points in a win over the Utah Jazz at Target Center.

As Rose approached 50 points in the fourth quarter, you could feel the emotion in the building rising, and for good reason. For Rose, this is what he worked so hard for. He could barely hold back the tears as the clock hit zero.

On Monday night at the NBA Award Show, Rose won the House of Highlights Moment of the Year for his performance.

“Words can’t describe how I feel right now. It’s been a while, bro,” Rose said after the game.

What made Rose’s performance so special (besides the fact that players don’t score 50 points all the time) was that time that went by since we last saw Rose near the top of his game. Rose’s last 40-point game came seven years and 227 years prior to that game, the fifth-longest gap in NBA history via NBA.com.

Rose also became the fifth player in Timberwolves history to hit the 50-point mark, joining Karl-Anthony Towns, Mo Williams, Corey Brewer and Kevin Love.

It’s been a long road full of long nights in the gym for the 30-year-old guard.

He got to see that all pay off during the 2018-19 season, especially on that special Halloween night.