Derrick Rose Turns Back The Clock Against Mavericks

If you watched Derrick Rose on Saturday night against the Mavericks, you probably had some flashbacks to eight years ago.

Rose put up 28 points, five rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block in 32 minutes against the Mavericks in Dallas, shooting 11-for-21 from the field and 2-for-5 from deep.

Unfortunately, it came in a 140-136 loss in which the Wolves were without Jimmy Butler (rest), but this is a promising sign for the Wolves.

Rose isn’t going to become the player he once was. Injuries have stripped that from him in one of the saddest stories we’ll see in sports. But Rose continues to work and this offseason was the first in a very long time he didn’t have to spend the majority of it rehabbing. And all of that is so noticeable with how Rose has started the 2018-19 season.

The Wolves are a much more dangerous team if he can continue that throughout the season.