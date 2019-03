The Minnesota Timberwolves announced guard Derrick Rose underwent successful arthroscopic surgery to remove bone chips from his right elbow. The surgery was performed at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. by Drs. Shawn O’Driscoll and Joaquin Sanchez-Sotelo in collaboration with Timberwolves Team Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Diane Dahm of Mayo Clinic. Rose will be sidelined indefinitely and further updates to his progress will be issued when available.