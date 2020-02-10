D’Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns Team Up to Each Purchase 1,000 Tickets For Fans to Wednesday’s Timberwolves Game

In appreciation of Timberwolves fans’ overwhelming support, new teammates D’Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns have each purchased 1,000 tickets for fans to Wednesday’s home game against the Charlotte Hornets. To claim D’Angelo’s and Karl’s complimentary tickets, fans can visit Timberwolves.com. Tickets are available now on a first-come, first-served basis, and limited to four per customer.

“I’ve felt the love from Timberwolves fans since I first stepped foot in Minnesota,” said Russell. “Karl and I are so excited for what’s ahead so in appreciation of all the support, we wanted to give fans tickets to a game. Last Saturday night was amazing and I can’t wait to feel that atmosphere again Wednesday night at Target Center.”

“I appreciate all the fans for giving my brother D’Angelo a warm Minnesota welcome,” said Towns. “We’re excited about this new direction and wanted to give fans the chance to come out to a game on us. We look forward to a very loud Target Center on Wednesday night.”

In the team’s first game since bringing in eight new players, including Russell, via three separate trades, the Timberwolves set a franchise record with 26 made three-pointers in defeating the Los Angeles Clippers 142-115 Saturday night at Target Center in front of a sellout crowd of 18,978.