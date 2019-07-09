Creek Leads Wolves Over Bucks, Team Remains Undefeated At Summer League

With Monday night’s 100-91 win over the Bucks, the Minnesota Timberwolves are just one of two 3-0 teams at 2019 Summer League Las Vegas.

Overall, there are eight undefeated teams.

In this particular win, Mitch Creek was the star. Creek is a guy who brings all the effort, all the time. He was only with the team for a week or two to end last season, but he's a locker room favorite. His energy ignited the team and he finished with 18 points, four rebounds, three steals and an assist. Creek shot an efficient 6-for-9 from the field, 2-for-4 from the 3-point line and 4-for-5 from the free-throw line.

Overall, this was another balanced attack from the Wolves. In total, we saw seven players hit double digits. Kelan Martin, who has been a stud in three games for the Wolves, finished with 15 points and nine rebounds. Jordan McLaughlin added 14 points and five rebounds. Keita Bates-Diop finished with 14 points and six rebounds. Naz Reid added 12 points, four rebounds and three assists. Both Jordan Murphy and Josh Okogie finished with 10 points.

For a Summer League team, this squad has a weird amount of depth, which is wild considering rookies Jarrett Culver and Jaylen Nowell haven’t played yet. Of course, the team announced Culver will not play at 2019 Summer League, while Nowell is dealing with a thigh contusion.

The Wolves are hoping to remain undefeated in preliminary play on Wednesday when they take on the Miami Heat. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. CT on NBA TV.