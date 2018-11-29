Coolio to Perform Special Halftime Show at Monday’s Game vs. Houston as Part of Second Timberwolves Throwback Night

Minneapolis-St. Paul –The Minnesota Timberwolves will continue the team’s 30th NBA season celebration next Monday night when they wear their Classic Edition uniforms for the second time vs. the Houston Rockets. As part of the celebration, Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum recording artist Coolio will perform a special halftime show.

The Wolves first unveiled the Classic Edition uniform on August 30, 2018 and wore them for the first time on October 30 vs. Utah. The Classic Edition uniform celebrates the team’s heritage in honor of their 30th season and features the same uniform design that the team wore from 1996-2008; all black with green tree lining. The uniform will be worn for three additional games throughout the season (five times total) on January 4 vs. Orlando, March 5 vs. Oklahoma City and April 9 vs. Toronto, which is also Fan Appreciation Night presented by Star Tribune.

Classic Edition merchandise is available for purchase at the Timberwolves Team Store locations in the Target Center skyway and inside Target Center at Sections 138 and 238. Fans can also purchase online at www.timberwolvesteamstore.com.

With over 20 million records sold worldwide, Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum recording artist Coolio is an artist known around the world as a musical and cooking master of extraordinary reinvention. He took over the world rap scene through the “Gangsta’s Paradise” release, which won a Grammy Award in 1996 for Best Rap Performance, Solo. “Gangsta’s Paradise” would also be featured on the “Dangerous Minds” soundtrack and movie. “Gangsta’s Paradise,” also featuring LV on vocals, was also nominated for a Grammy for Best Song of the Year and it sold over six million copies and was Billboard Magazine’s number one single in 1995. The world recognition led to his music being featured in several major motion pictures including: Space Jam, Clueless, The Big Payback, Panther, New Jersey Drive, The Jerk Boys, Eddie, Half Baked and many more. He also composed the theme song for the popular kids TV series KENAN on Nickelodeon.

The awards for his hard-hitting style are many. Coolio has won an American Music award, three MTV awards, two Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards and a World Music award. He has received six Grammy award nominations (1994,1995 and 1996), two Billboard Music awards (1994 and 1996), two ASCAP awards (1996, 1997), three MTV video awards (1996 and 1997), four American Online awards (1996) and was the Playboy Music Poll winner in 1997.