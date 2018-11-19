Cherokee Parks On The Importance Of Mental Health

This is a transcription from the latest Layup Line Podcast with Kyle Ratke, Julian Andrews and former Timberwolves forward Cherokee Parks. It has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Andrews: I read a piece from SLAM Magazine on your mental health both during your career and after it. I’m curious to hear about your thoughts on that movement in the league. The league has done a lot of focusing on destigmatization and mental health awareness. Setting up programs for players and bringing it to the forefront. I’m curious how different that is now than it was when you were in the league and where it still has to go.

Parks: The resources are tremendous. Guys are coming in at such a young age and so much is being thrust in front of them. While they are still maturing, they are expected to lead not only your team, but the organization as well. There’s a lot of programs that are in place to really aid the players and maximize their potential. We see what they can do on the floor, it’s brilliant. We think they have the same potential off the court. The resources have really become available. The main message we try to get across is that you’ve got to communicate, like anything in life. If you’re working with your teacher, your superior, with any relationship. That’s the first thing, you’ve got to get out and communicate where you’re at and understand that’s the first and the people that are listening to you are very happy that you’re communicating and talking with them, because that’s what they’re there for. The whole idea is for you to be a better person.

It’s great on the court, but it’s resources that are available because of what you’ve done on the floor. You have this support system that people just don’t have.

You can put all the resources out there you want, but if the players aren’t going to step up and talk about it, it’s not going to be helpful. A couple of guys have come out and talked about it. Kevin Love. DeMar DeRozan. They’ve been vocal about it and I think that’s been really instrumental about getting the programs in place.

Ratke: The NBA is at the forefront of most of those issues. But even in the NFL, we saw Everson Griffen with the Vikings. He had to leave the team for a little bit and Mike Zimmer, the team’s head coach, said that the situation wasn’t as unusual as people were making it out to be. I thought that was huge that a football coach of all people was addressing mental health.

I think about how young some of these players are. I didn’t know who I was at 19 or 20. I’m 28 and I’m still not entirely sure. How difficult is it as a young player and a young person to be thrown into a high-pressure role? You might not even know who you are, but the expectations are high. It seems like nobody talks about that.

Parks: Yeah, I think about being a freshman in college. I remember how much I had to learn just about how to be in college. And adjusting to being on a team where guys were 22. That was the age gap. (In the NBA), now is the money incredible, you’re playing with guys that are 31,32 and have been in the league for 13 years. There’s a lot on that and there’s a lot of expectation to perform. And now with the social media aspect of it. You are on display all the time. One of the great things about the NBA is the accessibility of the NBA players, but with that, there’s the accessibility of the players. Everything you want to put out there is always out there. There’s a lot going on. There’s a push to really develop your brand and image. It feels like it’s a 24/7 job. There’s a lot of expectation and a lot of pressure. And that goes back to some of the programs that are in place through the NBA and the teams to help players.

You can subscribe to The Layup Line on iTunes and Spotify.