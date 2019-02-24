This Block From Anthony Tolliver On Giannis Antetokounmpo Was Absolutely Insane

Not many players in the league have been able to stop Giannis Antetokounmpo this season. He's the 2018-19 MVP favorite by a wide margin and he leads the league in dunks this season.

For at least one play, the Greek Freak was stopped by one Anthony Tolliver, perhaps not the first name you'd think of as a "Giannis Antetokounmpo" stopper.

But on Saturday night in Milwaukee, Tolliver had one of the best blocks of the season absolutely stuffing Antetokounmpo at the rim.

In the NBA, you don't see this much anymore with fear of being put on a poster. They don't make defensive posters (or posters in general, I suppose considering it's 2019 and not 1999), but if they did, Tolliver would be the star of this one.