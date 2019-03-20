Wolves Battle, Ultimately Not Enough Against Warriors

Things started off pretty well for the Wolves against the Warriors on Tuesday night at Target Center.

The Wolves led by as much as 13 points midway through the first quarter. Tyus Jones had six points and four assists eight minutes into the quarter.

But then the Warriors did what the Warriors do and went on a run to take a 30-27 lead.

After trailing 59-47 at halftime, the Wolves didn’t give up and roared out of halftime going on a 14-2 run to tie the game at 61-61.

Again, the Warriors did what the Warriors do and bounced back, ultimately outscoring the Wolves 32-28 in the third quarter.

They carried that momentum to a 117-107 win, snapping Minnesota’s seven-game home winning streak.

The Wolves have played the Warriors very well over the years, but with so many injuries (Robert Covington, Derrick Rose, Jeff Teague and Luol Deng) on this roster, it’s difficult going up against a team that works like a machine – a machine that is fighting for the No. 1 seed in the West. The Warriors are hungrier than they normally are at this point in the season. And the Wolves, well, they’re a team fighting to stay healthy while still trying to see what this team may have for the future.

Karl-Anthony Towns, as he’s done for the last two months, led the Wolves – scoring 26 points to go with 21 rebounds and four assists. He’s now just 10 points away from passing Kevin Love for fourth all-time on the team’s scoring list. Andrew Wiggins added 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Josh Okogie had his second-straight solid game offensively, finishing with 19 points. On Sunday, he finished with 20 points against Houston. Dario Saric added 13 points and six rebounds, while Jerryd Bayless had 10 points.

Fans were able to see just how special the one-two punch of Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry can be. Curry led the Warriors with 36 points, while Klay Thompson added 28 points. The two combined for 12 3-pointers. Jonas Jerbko added 18 points off the bench. Kevin Durant finished with 17 points and nine assists.

The Wolves fall to 32-39, 10th in the West. The Warriors improve to 48-22, a half game ahead of the Nuggets for first in the West.

The Wolves are back at it on Thursday night in Charlotte against the Hornets. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. CT on Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO.