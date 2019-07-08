Balanced Attack Moves Wolves To 2-0 In Summer League

The Wolves absolutely dominated the Hawks on Sunday evening in Las Vegas, beating them 90-66.

The win moves the Wolves to 2-0 in Summer League play. The Wolves are one of four teams to be 2-0.

This was a pretty balanced attack from the Wolves. Nine players scored five or more points. But like Friday night’s win against the Cavaliers, second-year players Josh Okogie and Keita Bates-Diop led the way.

Okogie finished with 15 points and seven rebounds, while Bates-Diop added 11 points and 11 boards. Jared Terrell rounded things out with 11 points.

Here are a few observations from the game:

Rebounding has been something that’s been an emphasis for Bates-Diop this offseason. In his end-of-the season with coach Ryan Saunders, this was a focus. Per 36 minutes, Bates-Diop averaged 5.9 rebounds per game last season. Fine, but for a 6’9 player who often has the height advantage at his position, Saunders was looking for more, and he got it Sunday night: “His pursuit of the basketball has been very good and that’s something that we talked about. We had an honest, I had an honest conversation with every player about something I thought they really needed to improve upon this summer as soon as the season ended. That was one of the things (for him) and that’s a credit to him for really absorbing that.”

Rookie Jarrett Culver had a light workout on Sunday morning with teammates Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins. He didn’t play on Sunday evening, but he did address the media. You can watch that here. Will he play on Monday? It doesn’t sound very likely. “Honestly, we get him yesterday, so it’s hard to evaluate. I think we have to have a meeting with the performance and see where he’s at physically and see if he can build up him. I don’t feel for tomorrow,” Summer League coach Pablo Prigioni said after the game. “It’s a little risky to me with his health. But maybe we can build up him for future games.” If Culver doesn’t play Monday, his next opportunity will be Wednesday against the Heat.

The Wolves were well-represented courtside at the game. Saunders was there with President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas, assistant coach David Vanterpool, Wiggins and Towns. The team’s minority owner Meyer Orbach was also in attendance. This is part of a bigger culture change for the Wolves, getting everyone supporting everyone. “It’s been great to have guys around and not only for us and for them, but also for our young guys, too, and see that culture, that is what’s expected of us. And by them holding each other accountable, that means a lot. And for these guys to take time out of their summer, what we’ve been doing. A lot of these guys are in a great rhythm.”

The Wolves don’t have much time to rest. They are back at it on Monday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. CT on ESPNU.