Andrew Wiggins Suffers Thigh Contusion Against Pacers

Andrew Wiggins left Monday’s victory over the Indiana Pacers after just eight minutes after he suffered a right quad contusion.

It’s not quite clear when the injury happened, but Wiggins went to the locker room after the Wolves called timeout with just under four minutes remaining in the first quarter.

“It’s a contusion, so with those types of injuries, you know more the next day. He’s day-to-day, we’re hopeful he’ll be fine, but we won’t know probably until tomorrow,” said Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau after the game.

If Wiggins is forced to miss any time, Josh Okogie will probably see the floor more, as he did the rest of the game on Monday.