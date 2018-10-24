Andrew Wiggins Out vs. Raptors

After suffering a right thigh contusion on Monday night against the Pacers, Timberwolves wing Andrew Wiggins will be held out on Wednesday night against the Toronto Raptors.

This is just Wiggins' second missed game in four-plus seasons.

In 2018-19, Wiggins is averaging 15.8 points per game. That's a little slighted considering Wiggins left in the first quarter on Monday. Prior to that game, Wiggins was averaging 20.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game.

We can expect to see more run out of rookie Josh Okogie. He'll likely start for Wiggins. Okogie has given the Wolves a boost of energy, especially on the defensive end.

