Andrew Wiggins Becomes 11th-Youngest Player To Score 8,000 Points

Andrew Wiggins needed just 10 points entering Monday night’s game against the Pistons to hit the 8,000 mark for his career.

He hit that mark early in the second quarter.

At 24 years and 261 days old, Wiggins became the 11th youngest player to hit that mark.

You might be familiar with the 10 players to reach the mark at a younger age than Wiggins.

LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, Kobe Bryant, Tracy McGrady, Shaquille O’Neal, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dwight Howard, Bob McAdoo and John Drew.

Not a bad little list.

Entering Monday night’s game, Wiggins has put together an impressive season. He’s had four-straight games with 25 or more points. He’s averaging a career-high 24.7 points and 3.1 assists per game to go with 4.7 rebounds. He’s also shooting a career-best 46 percent from the field.