All-Around Struggle For Wolves In Loss To Bucks

The Wolves started off a three-game homestand on a bit of a low note. The offense couldn’t get going, and the defense had a hard time slowing down Milwaukee’s role players as the Bucks took the 125-95 win. Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t have his best scoring night, but finished with a well-rounded line of 15 points 12 rebounds and six assists.

The start was the culprit in this one—the Wolves trailed 27-16 at the end of the first and were down 63-38 at the half. Malcolm Brogdon and Ersan Ilyasova both had strong starts, with 13 and 12 points in the half, respectively. The Wolves, by contrast, had no players in double digits at the break.

The Wolves came out strong in the third quarter with Karl-Anthony Towns getting a few quick buckets. Towns led the Wolves in scoring, finishing with a final line of 16 points, seven rebounds, two blocks and a steal. This game certainly didn’t go the way the Wolves hoped, but there’s nothing to do other than to shake it off and move forward. The team hosts LeBron James and the Lakers on Monday night.

A few things I noticed: