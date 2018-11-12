5 Things To Know About Jerryd Bayless

It might be a little while before Jerryd Bayless sees the floor for the Wolves as he is still nursing a knee injury, but he’s had quite a career. Here are a few things Wolves fans should know when he takes the court:

He’s Played For Seven Teams

Bayless has made the rounds as an effective backup point guard in the NBA. He’s has never held a consistent starting position, but Bayless has always been an effective backup. He’s a decent three-point shooter, a good distributor and he’s effective getting to the basket.

Bayless is exactly the type of solid, consistent player that coaches like to run the point off the bench. Bayless is a 36.6 percent career three-point shooter and more of his shots come from beyond the arc than any other area. He can also take care of the ball. He has turned it over just 1.4 times per game over the course of his career.

He’s Playoff-Tested

Bayless has played meaningful minutes in the playoffs for Portland, Memphis and Milwaukee. In his best series in 2010, he averaged 13.5 points per game in the playoffs for Portland, playing in six games and starting two for the Blazers against the Phoenix Suns.

As the Wolves fight to earn a playoff seed this year and perform well once they’re in the postseason, it’s important to have players in the locker room who know what it feels like to play in the postseason. Last year’s series against the Rockets helped with that, but it’s also very nice to have a guy like Bayless in the locker room who knows what those games feel like.

He’s Always A Threat To Go Off

Though Bayless doesn’t possess every-night go-to scoring abilities, his ability to put the ball in the hoop is no joke. He’s had multiple 30-plus point games and his speed and handle combined with his outside shooting make him someone opponents always need to be aware of.

He’s Always Looking For His Teammates

Though Bayless is certainly capable of getting his own shot, his priority is always finding the best look possible. Bayless’ assist numbers are very solid. In 2014-15, Bayless’ last near-full NBA season, he averaged 4.9 assists per 36 minutes. Bayless’ role on the Wolves will certainly include facilitating the Wolves’ bench units, so he’ll definitely get a chance to build upon his passing abilities.

He’s Well-Read And Cultured

Take a look at Bayless’ Twitter feed and you’ll notice that it’s mostly New York Times articles. Bayless reads the paper every day. He’s also currently taking online classes from the University of Arizona to finish his degree in Afro-American History. Bayless also owns real estate in Phoenix, and possesses a large collection of African-American art.

This is a man of class, and someone who has used the opportunity afforded to him by basketball to explore other areas of his life. More power to him.