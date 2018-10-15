3 Food Items You Need To Try At Target Center This Season

On Monday, the Timberwolves previewed food items for the 2018-19 season that will be at Target Center. The food story continues to develop with the additions to the concessions menu as well as the premium food tasting menu. Our Kyle Ratke was there to do some taste testing. These were his three-favorite items.

You can find more information on the new menu here.

1. Mac Time Mac And Cheese

targetcenterfoodexperience_032.jpg

You can get the mac and cheese by itself, or you can mix it up with sliced and grilled hot dogs, or topped with smoked brisket.

I had the smoked brisket and it was my favorite item of the day. A nice mix of the cheese, BBQ and brisket.

Jace Frederick of the Pioneer Press had the mac and cheese with the hot dogs and said, “Eight-year-old Jace would have been thrilled to have this. And so would 26-year-old Jace.”

When people think of comfort food, I think one negative connotation of that is that you’re going to get super full. This is filling, but it’s not too much.

If I could have a popcorn bowl full of this, I wouldn’t hesitate.

2. Loon Chili

targetcenterfoodexperience_036.jpg

This was the Loon Cafe Pecos River Red Chili.

A fair warning that this is spicy, but I’m from Minnesota and people have told me in the past that I don’t know what real spice is, so take that for what it’s worth. On a night when it’s cold (which it will be because we live in Minnesota) this seems like a logical go-to. There’s an 89 percent chance I’ll be eating this throughout the season in media row. This does not come with The Loon's famous Grape Ape, which was a good thing for everyone considering this event was at 11:30 a.m. on a Monday.

3. Warehouse Cantini Tacos

targetcenterfoodexperience_027.jpg

Do you know what’s hip? I’ll tell you. Street food, especially street tacos. This is a smoked brisket taco with a corn tortilla. Every bite gives you a mix of the smoked brisket, quoeso fresca, onion, lime and cilantro. I’d highly recommend this, and is actually a perfect item to share among a group of friends.

What I've noticed more than ever is that with so many options, it's a good chance to mix and match throughout a game, or through the season.

Your first chance to try the new food items is on Friday when the Wolves host the Cavaliers in the home opener.