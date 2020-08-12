Timberwolves 2020 Draft Lottery Preview

Originally postponed from its expected date in May, the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery has been rescheduled for Thursday, August 20 in a new, virtual format.

2020 NBA Draft Lottery Thursday, August 20 7:30 p.m. Watch: ESPN

Team representatives from the 14 lottery teams will convene digitally in anticipation of their NBA Draft positioning, with Lottery odds being assigned according to regular season records as of March 11.

Finishing the season 19-45, the Timberwolves have the chance to land anywhere from selection No. 1 to selection No. 7 in the NBA Draft Lottery. In addition to the Lottery selection, the team will have the 17th and 33rd overall picks in October’s NBA Draft.

Alongside the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota has a 14% chance at winning the Lottery and selecting first overall.

Hoping to improve those odds as the team’s Lottery representative will be point guard D’Angelo Russell. Russell aims to help the franchise move up for the first time in Draft Lottery history and earn its second-ever Lottery victory.

"I’m honored to represent the Timberwolves at this year’s draft lottery," said Russell. "We are excited about what we are building in Minnesota and look forward to continuing the progress with the lottery and in the draft.”

2015 marks the only instance in which the team has been awarded the No. 1 selection to date, which resulted in Minnesota selecting Karl-Anthony Towns with the top overall slot.

Minnesota’s pick-by-pick odds are detailed below.

No. 1: 14.0%

No. 2: 13.4%

No. 3: 12.7%

No. 4: 12.0%

No. 5: 14.8%

No. 6: 26.0%

No. 7: 7.0%

To reiterate, the Timberwolves cannot earn a selection below No. 7, and have a 52.1% chance at selecting in the NBA’s top four Draft slots.

May the odds be ever in Minnesota's favor.