2019 Timberwolves All-Star Weekend Primer

The Wolves will have Josh Okogie and Karl-Anthony Towns representing the team over All-Star Weekend in Charlotte. Here's a quick rundown of what to keep an eye on over the weekend. All times are CT.

Friday

Wolves rookie Josh Okogie will suit up for the World team in the MTD DEW ICE Rising Stars game.

The team will practice on Friday morning from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. You can livestream those interviews here.

As for the game, that will be later Friday evening. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. on TNT at the Spectrum Center.

Okogie joked with us after it was announced that he’ll be on the team that it might be hard for him to turn down his energy level in a game that is generally pretty relaxed.

In his rookie season, the 20th-overall pick is averaging 7.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.9 steals per game.

Below is a look at the roster for both Team U.S. and Team World:

Team U.S.

Jarrett Allen, Marvin Bagley III, Lonzo Ball (injured), John Collins, De'Aaron Fox, Jaren Jackson Jr., Kevin Knox, Kyle Kuzma, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum

Team World

OG Anunoby, Deandre Ayton, Bogdan Bogdanović, Luka Dončić, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Rodions Kurucs, Lauri Markkanen, Josh Okogie, Cedi Osman, Ben Simmons

Expect a gallery, highlights and more content on the site after the game.

Saturday

Karl-Anthony Towns and the rest of the All-Stars will practice on Saturday morning with media availability running from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Towns and the rest of Team LeBron will be addressing the media from 9:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. You can livestream that here.

Sunday

The Wolves won’t have anyone participating in All-Star Saturday night, but they do of course have Towns participating in his second-straight All-Star game. Last season, Towns finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds coming off the bench in Los Angeles.

This year, Towns will suit up for Team LeBron and will come off the bench.

Team LeBron features Towns, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, James Harden, Kevin Durant, Paul George, Ben Simmons, Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, LaMarcus Aldridge, Nikola Jokic and Dirk Nowitzki.

Team Giannis features Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kemba Walker, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, Joel Embiid, Kyle Lowry, Khris Middleton, Bradley Beal, Russell Westbrook, Blake Griffin, Nikola Vucevic, D’Angelo Russell and Dwyane Wade.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m., coverage starts at 6 p.m.

Again, expect plenty of content throughout the weekend on the Timberwolves social channels and of course, this website.