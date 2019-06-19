Getty Images
2019 NBA Draft Broadcast Information
The 2019 NBA Draft is almost here!
It should be a wild and unpredictable draft. We know that pretty much because most drafts are.
If you’re tuning in, below is what you need to know:
When: Thursday, June 20, 6 p.m. CT
How To Watch: ESPN, Watch ESPN
Where: Barclays Center, New York, NY
Where Do The Wolves Pick: No. 11 and No. 43
You can also check out Timberwolves.com/Draft for all of your Timberwolves draft content. We’ll be updating throughout the night into Friday.
