2019 NBA Draft Broadcast Information

The 2019 NBA Draft is almost here!

It should be a wild and unpredictable draft. We know that pretty much because most drafts are.

If you’re tuning in, below is what you need to know:

When: Thursday, June 20, 6 p.m. CT

How To Watch: ESPN, Watch ESPN

Where: Barclays Center, New York, NY

Where Do The Wolves Pick: No. 11 and No. 43

You can also check out Timberwolves.com/Draft for all of your Timberwolves draft content. We’ll be updating throughout the night into Friday.