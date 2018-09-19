2018-19 Season Preview Extravaganza | What's The Identity In Orlando?

Twenty-nine different opposing NBA teams will walk through the doors of Target Center to play the Wolves this season, and we want you to know as much as you can about all of them. We’re going worst to first in order of last year’s standings and telling you everything you need to know. Next up, a Magic team that has been in the basement of the NBA for far too long. But now there's at least plenty of potential on the defensive side of the ball.

Notable Players Acquired: C Mo Bamba (draft), G Melvin Frazier (draft), G Jerian Grant (trade), Jarell Martin (trade)

Notable Players Lost: G Aaron Afflalo (free agency), C Bismack Biyombo (trade), G Mario Hezonja (free agency), G Shelvin Mack (free agency)

Recapping 2017-18: Orlando finished the 2017-18 season with a 25-57 record. It marked the sixth-straight season Orlando finished with a losing record.

That’s not good, but Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier (probably Orlando’s best two players) played in just 58 and 57 games, respectively, due to the injury bug.

Orlando traded former lottery pick Elfrid Payton to the Suns. Payton is a decent point guard depending on your needs as a team, but it was obvious it just wasn’t going to work out in Orlando.

In the offseason, the Magic didn’t make huge moves. They moved on from Frank Vogel and hired Steve Clifford. With the sixth-overall pick, the team drafted center Mo Bamba, who is an absolute freak and a big who can hypothetically stretch the floor, although it’s not something we saw in college.

It sounds crazy to say the Magic didn’t need to make many moves in the offseason given the fact that they won just 25 games, but it’s probably accurate. Orlando will get better with healthier seasons from Gordon and Fournier. Bamba will also help and the fact that he chose No. 5 for his jersey might be the best thing ever. But Orlando will also get help from last year’s No. 6 pick Jonathan Isaac. Isaac played in just 27 games last season, dealing with a slew of injuries. But it sounds like Isaac has had the best offseason ever and should help this team immensely.

Orlando is hoping Bamba and Isaac turn out better than their last top-five pick. Mario Hezonja left the Magic for the Knicks this offseason after three underwhelming seasons.

The Big Question:

Who will emerge as point guard for this team?

Orlando got rid of Payton last season and lost Shelvin Mack in free agency. They still have D.J. Augustin and traded for Jerian Grant, but man, that’s a lot of faith to put in those guys.

Augustin is fine, but at 30, he’s not the future of this position for Orlando.

I’d guess Grant will get every opportunity to play big minutes. Last season, he played in 22.8 minutes per game with the Bulls, averaging 8.4 points and 4.6 assists per game. In 26 games as a starter, he averaged 9.8 points, 6.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds. Not numbers that jump off the page, but the options were limited for Orlando this offseason.

The problem with having below average play at point guard is that it can stunt the growth of other players on the roster. Let’s hope that’s not the case in Orlando in 2018-19.

Ratke’s Prediction:

There’s certainly a scenario that you could talk me into the Magic making the playoffs. I think a lot of things would have to go right and I think I would quickly talk myself out of that scenario. I think we’re probably still a year away from that.

But that’s OK! I think Gordon has a chance to be a very, very good player in this league. I was high on Isaac going into the 2017 draft, and at the very least, Bamba is going to be a player who can protect the rim.

If his Summer League highlights are any indication, he’ll be much more than that.

Mo Bamba has shown a ton of promise so far in Summer League. pic.twitter.com/i0sDDEsz97 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 14, 2018

Defensively, that trio is very, very dangerous on paper.

Orlando has to be careful. It might be tempting to push for one of the final spots in the East, but if it means hurting the development of the young core of the team, I’m not sure if it’s worth it. That sounds crazy, I know, but this isn’t a team that has hit on a lot of their draft picks lately. Why not fully invest in them?

Describe This Team In 15 Words Or Less

Gordon, Isaac and Mamba can be scary for the future. But what about now?

So When Can I See Them?

Minnesota will host Orlando on Friday Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. The Wolves will hit the road to play Orlando at the Amway Center on Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.