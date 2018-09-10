2018-19 Season Preview Extravaganza | Is The Sun Finally Coming Out In Phoenix?

Twenty-nine different opposing NBA teams will walk through the doors of Target Center to play the Wolves this season, and we want you to know as much as you can about all of them. We’re going worst to first in order of last year’s standings and telling you everything you need to know. First up, a Suns team with a chance to dramatically improve on its last-place finish.

Players Acquired: F Ryan Anderson (trade), F Trevor Ariza (free agency), F Mikal Bridges (draft), C Deandre Ayton (draft), G DeAnthony Melton (trade), G Elie Okobo (draft).

Players Lost: G Brandon Knight (trade), F Marquese Chriss (trade), C Alex Len (free agency), G Elfrid Payton (free agency), G Tyler Ulis (waived).

Recapping 2017-18:

If you’re talking overall performance on the court, the 2017-18 season was nothing to write home about for the Suns.

Phoenix went 21-60 last year in a season that was all about future development for the team. While there are certainly questions that remain with the team given that they finished with the worst record in the NBA, there are definitely reasons for optimism as well. While a lot of the Suns’ offseason moves drew a ton of attention, their most promising asset is still Devin Booker, the three-year pro who has as much raw scoring talent as anyone in the league.

Booker averaged 24.9 points and 4.7 assists in 2017-18, leading the Suns in both categories. He also gathered 4.5 rebounds per game. Booker is undeniably talented, but one of the biggest questions for the Suns is how far Booker can take them. Then again, if the Suns aren’t good this year it almost certainly won’t be Booker’s fault. One player can only do so much.

Booker’s help might come from someone the Suns already had on their roster last year. Josh Jackson, in his rookie year, showed tantalizing potential as a defensive stopper and multi-dimensional and athletic scorer. The Suns have a crowded rotation on the wing and that group didn’t get any less competitive in the offseason but Jackson is the one to whom the Suns’ long-term future is most tied.

Tyson Chandler led the Suns in rebounding last year, which probably won’t be the case again, as Phoenix is welcoming No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton into the fold. The Suns’ big man rotation was a problem last year, as Alex Len underperformed and Chandler is getting up there in age. Len left the team for the Hawks in the offseason, so the middle will belong almost exclusively to Ayton this year.

The Big Question:

How will the wing rotation shake out?

The Suns have a lot of forwards. Though they traded Marquese Chriss to the Rockets they still have (assuming everyone is healthy), four starting-quality wings in TJ Warren, Ryan Anderson, Trevor Ariza and Josh Jackson. Phoenix also has Mikal Bridges who they gave up assets to acquire, so they definitely see something there as well.

Of all these players, the Suns probably have the most long-term interest in developing Jackson and Bridges. However, Ariza and Anderson are proven veterans who might give the Suns more of an opportunity to win now. The wing rotation will certainly fluctuate over the course of the season depending on how well the team is playing. If the Suns look to development over winning games this season we’ll definitely see the young guys play more, but if Ayton works out and the rest of the roster takes steps forward as well, the Suns could be good enough to sideline the development of a player like Bridges.

It’s really hard to make a call now because we don’t yet know how good Bridges and Jackson will be this year. It’s a distinct possibility both force themselves into more playing time than the veterans. Time will tell. Let’s just say I wouldn’t recommend drafting any of the Suns wings in a fantasy league.

How Do The Wolves Beat Them?

Until proven otherwise, the game plan against the Suns will always be to try to shut Booker down and make everyone else beat you. The Wolves match up with the Suns very well in that they have a defensive stopper in Jimmy Butler who can go toe-to-toe with Booker. Outside of that, Karl-Anthony Towns will certainly use his experience and floor-spacing to get into Ayton’s head.

Unless Ayton develops on defense faster than anyone thinks, the Suns don’t really have anyone on the roster who can stop Towns. He should beast on this team.

On the wing, Andrew Wiggins will need to use his length and athleticism to win the matchup against whoever the Suns put out there.

The Suns are on the upswing, but the Wolves are still a better and more experienced team. Though the Suns should be far better than last year, Minnesota’s games against Phoenix should be good opportunities to pick up some wins.

Andrews’ Prediction:

The Suns will definitely be improved, but until they prove they can win with this new roster, I have a hard time giving them all that many more wins, especially in a brutal Western Conference.

I would guess that Phoenix wins somewhere in the neighborhood of 30 games and finishes in the West’s 12th or 13th seed, ahead of the Kings and Clippers and potentially the Mavs. It’s a tough race in the West, don’t @ me. Or do, but be nice.

Describe This Team In 15 Words Or Less

Hyper-athletic, super young. But can they figure out a system that leads to wins?

So When Can I See Them?

The Wolves and Suns meet three times this season, but only once at Target Center, on Jan. 20. If you want to see the Suns’ young guns in action, you better be there. However, you can also watch the Wolves play the Suns on the road on Dec. 15 and Jan. 22.

