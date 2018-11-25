Scouting Report | Timberwolves at Cavaliers

The Game

The Wolves are looking to inch closer to .500 and extend their winning streak to three on Monday night against the Cavaliers in Cleveland.

Minnesota should be the favorites in this one, but don’t sleep on the fact that the Cavaliers have won their last two against the 76ers and Rockets, respectively. Those are two championship contenders.

The Wolves are looking for the season-series sweep over the Cavaliers. Minnesota beat Cleveland 131-123 in its home opener on Oct. 19 behind 22 points from Andrew Wiggins.

Minnesota is 9-11, 13th in the West. Cleveland is 4-4, 14th in the East.

What: Wolves at Cavaliers

When: 6 p.m. CT

Where: Quicken Loans Anrena

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

wiggins-11-25-2018.jpg

The Perfect Medicine

To say that Andrew Wiggins has struggled over the last two games would be an understatement. In his last two games, Wiggins has scored nine and zero points, respectively, while shooting 4-for-14 and 0-for-12 from the field.

The good news? Wiggins was a +10 and +15 in both games.

He’s looking to get back on track on Monday night against the team that initially drafted him. That should be good news for Wolves fans. In nine career games against Cleveland, Wiggins has averaged 27.2 points per game while shooting 52.6 percent from the field and 46 percent from the 3-point line. If you have a daily fantasy league, I’d suggest putting Wiggins in your lineup.

Rookie Rising

Rookie point guard Collin Sexton got a bad rap earlier in the year, but the eight-overall pick out of Alabama has played well lately. In his last two games, Sexton has averaged 26 points per game. He’s scored 12 or more points in his last eight games, including 20 or more in four of those games.

Like any rookie, it’s incredibly dumb to judge them too early. Just look at what De’Aaron Fox is doing in his second season in Sacramento.

Earlier in the season against Minnesota, Sexton finished with 14 points while shooting 6-for-9 from the field.

Injury Report:

Wolves: Jerryd Bayless (knee) is out.

Cavaliers: Kevin Love (foot), George Hill (shoulder), Sam Dekker (ankle) and J.R. Smith (NWT) are out.

Projected Starting Lineups:

Wolves: PG - Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Covington, PF – Gibson, C - Towns

Cavaliers: PG – Sexton, SG – Hood, SF – Nwaba, PF – Osman, C - Thompson