NBA Pioneer Robert “Bob” Williams Honored At Target Center

Posted: Feb 16, 2021

A staple in the Twin Cities community, and a pioneer within the NBA, Robert Lee “Bob” Williams passed away at the age of 89 in Rosemount, MN on January 19, 2021.

The Minneapolis Lakers’ first Black player, Williams left a legacy for the NBA as a whole and was honored with a moment of silence prior to Tuesday’s Timberwolves-Lakers matchup at Target Center.


