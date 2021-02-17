NBA Pioneer Robert “Bob” Williams Honored At Target Center
A staple in the Twin Cities community, and a pioneer within the NBA, Robert Lee “Bob” Williams passed away at the age of 89 in Rosemount, MN on January 19, 2021.
The Minneapolis Lakers’ first Black player, Williams left a legacy for the NBA as a whole and was honored with a moment of silence prior to Tuesday’s Timberwolves-Lakers matchup at Target Center.
Bob Williams was a true trailblazer
He joined the Minneapolis Lakers in 1955 and is the first black player to play for the franchise.#BlackHistoryMonth | @Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/MPMwkMsRLh
