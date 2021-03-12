Minnesota Timberwolves to Welcome Back Season Ticket Members and Fans to Target Center

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Today, Governor Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Health announced new guidelines regarding increased capacity for indoor professional sporting events. Starting Monday, April 5 when the Timberwolves host the Sacramento Kings at 6:00 p.m., the organization will begin safely welcoming season ticket members and fans inside Target Center.

“Timberwolves fans are the heartbeat of our organization and we can’t wait to welcome them back to Target Center,” said Timberwolves and Lynx Chief Executive Officer Ethan Casson. “We’ll continue to work closely with Governor Walz and his team, along with local health officials and the NBA to ensure the protocols are in place to safely bring back our loyal season ticket members and passionate fans beginning on April 5. As we take this exciting step, the health and safety of every single person will remain our top priority.”

Minnesota Timberwolves season ticket members will each receive a pair of complimentary tickets to an April game and have priority access to purchase tickets to our final twelve home games. Season ticket members will receive additional information in the coming days. Fans interested in purchasing single-game tickets may sign up for access today.