Minnesota Timberwolves & Lynx and U.S. Bank Unveil Renovated Basketball Court at Jerry Gamble Boys & Girls Club

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx in partnership with U.S. Bank unveiled a renovated court at the Jerry Gamble Boys & Girls Club in North Minneapolis, as part of the “Our Courts. Our Future.” program.

The Our Courts. Our Future. program, presented by U.S. Bank is in its fourth year through a partnership with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx. The program’s mission is to unite communities through the power of sport, while also supporting youth development programs on and off the court.

“Working closely with U.S. Bank and the Boys and Girls Club Twin Cities, each court renovation is another opportunity to introduce a kid to the game of basketball, to build a bridge within the community,” said Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson. “Whether in our backyard or across the state, we continue to advocate for safe spaces where our youth can play.”

“We are so honored to partner with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx and bring the gift of a safe place to play for our area youth,” said U.S. Bank Chief Diversity Officer Greg Cunningham. “Having access to safe play spaces help bring our communities together and provide opportunities for our future leaders to thrive. We hope our youth will make many memories and friendships having fun on this new court at the Jerry Gamble Boys & Girls Club.”

Following remarks and a ribbon cutting ceremony, area youth joined the Timberwolves and Lynx Basketball Academy, along with Lynx guard Rachel Banham and Wolves alum Troy Hudson to break in the new court. Boys & Girls Club youth also received a surprise invitation (via video) from Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels inviting them to a future game.

This renovation marks the second indoor Our Courts. Our Future. court refurbishment this year. Southside Village Boys & Girls Club broke in their court this summer.

The Timberwolves and U.S. Bank also launched Champions of Change, a virtual activation with RISE (Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality) spotlighting athlete activism, social justice, and diversity in sports. Explore the Champion of Change Road to Progress here.