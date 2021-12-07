Minnesota Timberwolves to Host Pride Night
Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced the organization will host its annual Pride Night on Wednesday, Dec. 8 when the Timberwolves host the Utah Jazz at Target Center (7 p.m. CT). Powered by Xcel Energy, the celebratory night will include in-game entertainment and recognition of individuals who uplift the LGBTQ+ community.
This year’s PRIDE programming will include:
Pride Thundersticks powered by Xcel Energy: Pride-themed Thundersticks giveaway item for baseline sections.
Guest Chef, Sweet Troo Vi: Rebekkah Brunson’s Sweet Troovi vegan cookie company she owns with wife Bobbi, will sell two signature cookie creations in the Fhima’s Test Kitchen space (section 126). The Duchess cookie is mixed with walnuts, chocolate chunks, caramel and stuffed with Biscoff cookie butter, and The Smore Love cookie is mixed with vegan marshmallows, chocolate chunks and a graham cracker base.
Mikko Blaze: Singer and songwriter and lead singer of Hurricane Blaze, Mikko Blaze will perform the National Anthem.
dj izzie p: Known for her wide range of musical knowledge and technical djing skills, the Minneapolis-based, dj izzie p will guest DJ alongside Timberwolves DJ Mad Mardigan.
The Lioness: Shaiwna Adams, known as The Lioness, is a native of North Minneapolis. Her music addresses issues of racial inequalities and social justice, in effort to encourage and empower youth, women and communities of color.
Pride Merchandise: Fans have the opportunity purchase Pride merch at the Timberwolves Team Store and online at timberwolvesteamstore.com.
Hero of the Pack presented by PXG: Senior Airman Andri Vogt from the 133rd Air Wing of the Minnesota Air National Guard will be honored as the PXG Hero of the Pack during second quarter.
“Pride Night is a celebration beyond the court, and we remain committed to elevating LGBTQ+ voices year-round,” said Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson. “We encourage everyone to be a leader, an ally, and advocate for marginalized groups.”
Single-game tickets for Wednesday’s game are available and can be purchased at Timberwolves.com/tickets.
