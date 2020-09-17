Minnesota Timberwolves Announce Participation in the 2020 NBA In-Market Program

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the franchise’s participation in the 2020 NBA In-Market Program being held in Minneapolis. On Aug. 18, the National Basketball Association and the National Basketball Players Association announced an agreement to allow each of the eight NBA teams that did not participate in the resumption of the 2019-20 season to engage in voluntary group workouts at their team facilities while residing in a campus-like environment under controlled conditions.

“Participating in this offseason Program is important for our players and our organization,” Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas said. “This is an exciting time for our team – the players have put in a lot of hard work this summer here in Minneapolis, we have the number one pick in the upcoming draft and now our organization has this Program to get better each day through group workouts, scrimmages and team building. We are eager to put in the hard work and make the most of this Program as we continue to move our group forward”.

The Timberwolves spent this week in Phase 1 of the Program which serves as a continuation of voluntary individual workouts at team facilities and the start of daily COVID-19 testing for all players and staff planning to participate in group workouts. The team kicks off Phase 2 on Wednesday, Sept. 23, which consists of group training activities in market, including practices, skill or conditioning sessions and intra-squad scrimmages, as well as the continuation of daily COVID-19 testing.

Player participation in the Program is voluntary. The roster of Timberwolves players attending the Program can be found below or downloaded here. As seen in the NBA Bubble in Orlando, the Timberwolves players will unite with their fellow NBA players in using their platform for good by displaying social justice messaging on their practice jerseys.

For behind the scenes content from the in-market bubble practices, workouts and activities, fans can follow along on the Timberwolves website and social media platforms.

2020 NBA In-Market Program Timberwolves Roster

NO PLAYER POS HT WT BIRTHDATE PRIOR TO NBA/FROM YRS 24 Canyon Barry G 6-6 205 01/07/94 Florida/USA R 5 Malik Beasley G 6-4 187 11/26/96 Florida State/USA 4 23 Jarrett Culver G 6-6 195 02/20/99 Texas Tech/USA 1 10 Jacob Evans III G/F 6-4 210 06/18/97 Cincinnati/USA 2 16 James Johnson F 6-7 240 02/20/87 Wake Forest/USA 11 10 Jake Layman F 6-8 209 03/07/94 Maryland/USA 4 30 Kelan Martin F 6-5 234 08/03/95 Butler/USA 1 6 Jordan McLaughlin G 6-0 170 04/09/96 USC/USA 1 4 Jaylen Nowell G 6-4 196 07/09/99 Washington/USA 1 20 Josh Okogie G 6-4 212 09/01/98 Georgia Tech/Nigeria 2 11 Naz Reid C 6-9 264 08/26/99 LSU/USA 1 0 D’Angelo Russell G 6-4 193 02/23/96 Ohio State/USA 5 32 Karl-Anthony Towns C 7-0 248 11/15/95 Kentucky/USA 5 3 Jarred Vanderbilt F 6-9 214 04/03/99 Kentucky/USA 2 26 Lindell Wigginton G 6-1 189 03/28/98 Iowa State/Canada R

Head Coach Ryan Saunders (Minnesota)

Associate Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator David Vanterpool (St. Bonaventure)

Assistant Coach/Offensive Coordinator Pablo Prigioni

Assistant Coaches Bryan Gates (Boise State), Kevin Hanson (San Diego), Kevin Burleson (Minnesota)

Vice President of Player Health/Head Athletic Trainer Gregg Farnam (St. Cloud State)

Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Bill Burgos (Austin Peay)