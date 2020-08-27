Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx Launch Social Justice Content Series “Voices”

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx today launched “Voices” a new content series centered around social justice and challenges facing our community, with its first episode following Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie and Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Kurt Joseph as they honored George Floyd at the South Minneapolis memorial site. The “Voices” content series will focus on Timberwolves and Lynx personnel having conversations around social issues including racial injustice, voting rights, gender equality, the power of diversity, among other topics.

“From our players, to our coaching staffs, to our front office – we are fortunate to have passionate and educated voices within our organization that share their perspectives through this new content series,” said Timberwolves and Lynx Chief Executive Officer Ethan Casson. “We hope through this series, our fans will find new perspectives and be inspired to join our quest to make our society better and fair for all.”

Through strategic partnerships and focused initiatives, the Timberwolves and Lynx have made a commitment to continue to help lead in the fight for social justice and racial equity. The new content series “Voices” is an extension of the organization’s promise. “Voices” will continue to bring awareness to topics that need attention and assist the players and organization to use their platform to be agents of change in these spaces.

“Voices” encourages fans to actively participate in having these challenging conversations whether it’s with family, friends or in their communities. The goal of “Voices” is to bring awareness to these difficult topics that are impacting communities across the world and focus on how we can all make positive changes by being present and making space for these discussions to be had in a productive and educational way.