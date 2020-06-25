Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx to Host American Red Cross Blood Drive Presented by Anheuser-Busch

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx today announced the organization will host an American Red Cross blood drive, presented by Anheuser-Busch, at Target Center on July 9 from 12-6:00 p.m. To set up a donation appointment, please click here.

“In partnership with the Red Cross and Anheuser-Busch, we are proud to see our fans, staff and community come together to safely procure blood donations during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson. “It is one of our top priorities as an organization to positively impact our community, especially where the need is most urgent.”

The Timberwolves and Lynx teamed up with the Red Cross and Anheuser-Busch for the #OneTeam initiative to help the millions in need of blood donations, including patients of all ages, accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients and those battling cancer.

To ensure donor safety at Target Center, the Red Cross will continue following the highest standards of safety and infection control. Upon donation, the Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies, providing donors insight into whether they have been exposed to this coronavirus.

“In these uncertain times, we are especially grateful for blood drive hosts and site sponsors, like the Timberwolves, Lynx and Anheuser-Busch who continue to help the Red Cross maintain a sufficient blood supply and meet immediate patient needs,” said Bob Bruce, Regional Donor Services Executive, Red Cross of Minnesota. “With no known end date in this fight against coronavirus, the Red Cross needs the help of our partners and the generosity of volunteer blood donors to help stock hospital shelves in the weeks and months to come.”

In addition to the COVID-19 antibody testing, all donors will receive a Timberwolves and Lynx-themed Anheuser-Busch pint glass and a 50% off one-time coupon to be redeemed at the Timberwolves or Lynx online store.

“Anheuser-Busch has been a part of American culture for generations and we wanted to do our part to help the people of America in a time it’s needed most” said Monica Rustgi, Vice President of Marketing, Anheuser-Busch. “Together with the Red Cross, our partner since 1906, and our many sports partners, we quickly mobilized as one team to extend our resources to support in areas that have been impacted as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, like blood supply.”

For fans who are unable to participate in the blood drive but would like to support the Red Cross, monetary donations are currently being accepted. Fans can pledge a monetary donation by downloading the Timberwolves Mobile App and clicking the Bud Button or following the link provided here.

Timberwolves and Lynx partners, Jack Link’s and Great Lakes Coca-Cola, will also be supporting the cause and providing Jack Link’s jerky, Minute Maid® orange juice and DASANI® water for donors and volunteers on the day of the blood drive.



ABOUT ANHEUSER-BUSCH #ONETEAM INITIATIVE

For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has been woven into the cultural fabric of the United States, carrying on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate 23 breweries, 14 distributorships and 23 agricultural and packaging facilities, and have more than 18,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America’s most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.



As part of a $5 million donation to the American Red Cross, Anheuser-Busch alongside its sports partners will identify available arenas and stadiums to be used for temporary blood drive centers. Anheuser Busch tour centers in Merrimack, NH, and St. Louis, MO, will also be made available to the Red Cross.



ABOUT BLOOD DONATION

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.



Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.



