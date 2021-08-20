Minnesota Timberwolves to Open 2021-22 Regular Season at Target Center against Houston on Oct. 20

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team will begin their 2021-22 regular season at Target Center on Wednesday, Oct. 20 when they will take on the Houston Rockets at 7:00 p.m. Minnesota will open its away portion of the 2021-22 regular season with a matchup against the defending NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 7:00 p.m. This marks the second-straight season that the Wolves will open at home and the second time facing the Rockets to begin a season (Oct. 31, 2000, at Houston). Minnesota’s full regular season schedule is available for download in PDF here.

Other highlights of the team’s home slate include: LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 17 and March 16; Kevin Durant, James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, Jan. 23 and Steph Curry, Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, Jan. 16 and Tuesday, March 1. The home portion of the regular season schedule features three four-game homestands from Oct. 30-Nov. 5, Nov. 15-20 and Feb. 15-25.

This season’s schedule features three road trips of four games or more, the first from Nov. 15-20 with stops in Memphis, San Francisco and Los Angeles (Lakers and Clippers). The second four-game road trip is from Jan. 7-13 where the Wolves will play in Oklahoma City, Houston, New Orleans and Memphis. The team’s third four-game road trip will see them travel to Sacramento, Chicago and Indiana from Feb. 8-13. The final four-game road stint will be the final road trip of the season from March 27-April 3 with the Wolves stopping in Boston, Toronto, Denver and Houston.

Single game tickets for the 2021-22 season will go on sale in late September. Fans can register for priority access by visiting timberwolves.com/priority. Flex plans allowing fans to customize a ticket package to fit their personal schedule and needs go on sale Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 10:00 a.m. Fans also have the chance to win tickets to the 10 games they're most excited to see this season by entering the Timberwolves Top 10 Games Sweepstakes at timberwolves.com/top10.

Following are key facts regarding the Wolves’ 2021-22 regular season schedule:

Key Facts About the Timberwolves 2021-22 Schedule

Minnesota will be featured on four nationally televised games, including one on TNT on Thursday, Jan. 27 at Golden State while the remaining three will be on NBATV (Jan. 9 at Houston, Jan. 18 at New York, and March 11 at Orlando).

The Timberwolves have won five straight home openers and eight of their last nine dating back to the 2012-13 season.

The Wolves will play seven of the team’s first eight games at Target Center and 11 of the first 16 games of the season at home.

The Timberwolves will face Western Conference opponents in 15 of the first 17 game of the season from Oct. 20- Nov. 22, before a stretch of seven straight against the Eastern Conference (Miami, Charlotte, Philadelphia, Indiana, Washington, Brooklyn, Atlanta) from Nov. 24- Dec. 6.

By month, the schedule breaks down as follows: Oct. (4 home, 1 away = 5 total), Nov. (9 home, 7 away = 16 total), Dec. (7 home, 7 away = 14 total), Jan. (4 home, 11 away = 15 total), Feb. (6 home, 6 away = 12 total), March (8 home, 7 away = 15 total), April (3 home, 2 away = 5 total).

By day, the schedule breaks down as follows: Monday (7 home, 6 away = 13 total), Tuesday (5 home, 5 away = 10 total), Wednesday (9 home, 8 away = 17 total), Thursday (3 home, 4 away = 7 total), Friday (5 home, 10 away = 15 total), Saturday (5 home, 3 away = 8 total), Sunday (6 home, 6 away = 12 total).

The Wolves will play 13 back-to-backs: five home-home, seven away-away and one away-home. Last year, the Wolves had 16 back-to-back sets.

Minnesota will have seven sets where they play the same opponent in consecutive games: Nov. 23 and 25 vs. the Pelicans; Nov. 3 and 5 vs. the Clippers; Dec. 19 vs. Dallas and Dec. 21 at the Mavericks; Jan. 5 vs. the Thunder and Jan. 7 at Oklahoma City; Feb. 3 at Detroit and Feb. 6 vs. the Pistons; Feb. 8 and 9 at Sacramento and March 5 and 7 vs. Portland.